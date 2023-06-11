Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Shoigu seeks to integrate mercenaries into regular army amid conflict with Wagner

by Alexander Khrebet June 11, 2023 8:38 PM 1 min read
Wagner mercenary group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin speaks in a video allegedly filmed in Ukraine's eastern city of Bakhmut on May 25, 2023. (Prigozhin's press service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

All Russian volunteer fighters are expected to sign contracts with the Defense Ministry by July 1 as part of their integration into the regular army, according to an order signed by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on June 10.

The order comes amid a long-running conflict between the Defense Ministry and Wagner, a mercenary group that is technically considered a volunteer unit and is subject to the order. Mercenaries are illegal in Russia, and Shoigu’s order is aimed at legalizing mercenaries and subordinating them to the ministry.

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin rejected the order and said on June 11 that his mercenaries “would not sign any contracts with Shoigu,” adding that such orders only apply to employees of the Defense Ministry.

“Wagner Group coordinates its actions with generals and has the best experience and a highly effective structure. Unfortunately, most military units do not have such efficiency, and it is precisely because of Shoigu's inability to properly manage military units,” Prigozhin claimed on June 11, as cited by his press service.

Tensions between Russian generals and Prigozhin reached a boiling point when he openly criticized the leadership of the Defense Ministry in recent months. He claimed that Wagner was the only Russian force capable of achieving victories in the war.

In early June Wagner mercenaries engaged in a shootout with regular Russian troops and captured a Russian brigade commander as a prisoner. The brigade commander was later released and accused Wagner of various crimes.

Prigozhin has also accused the Defense Ministry of mining Wagner mercenaries' routes when they withdrew from Bakhmut.

Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry has prevented Wagner from recruiting prisoners in Russian jails.

Now, the Defense Ministry is the only body recruiting Russian inmates for the army.

Author: Alexander Khrebet
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
