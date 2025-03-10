The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Russia, United States, Sanctions, Sanctions against Russia, US sanctions, Business
Washington considers easing sanctions on Russian oil, Bloomberg reports

by Kateryna Hodunova March 10, 2025 5:03 PM 2 min read
A view from Russian oil company Tatneft in Tatarstan, Russia, on June 4, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Alexander Manzyuk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Advisers to U.S. President Donald Trump are discussing easing sanctions against Russia, including those imposed on Russian oil, a major source of funding for the war in Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on March 10, citing sources.

The news comes as Ukraine and the U.S. are set to hold talks on ending Russia's war in Saudi Arabia this week.

The Trump administration is seeking options to make "a step forward" and encourage the Kremlin to negotiate an end to the war.

Easing the price ceiling on Russian oil is allegedly one option under consideration, Bloomberg reported, citing its undisclosed sources familiar with the matter.

The oil price cap was approved by G7 countries in 2022 and came into effect in 2023. Currently the cap stands at $60 per barrel.

Despite Russia's ability to sustain a wartime economy through increased military spending and industrial production, experts say it remains vulnerable and needs sanctions relief.

The Kremlin has expressed interest in economic cooperation with the U.S., particularly in rare earth metals.

Trump has also sought a minerals deal with Ukraine, which has significant lithium and rare earth metal reserves, as a way to offset the billions of dollars in American aid. However, his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 28 ended without an agreement.

5:27 PM
Video

Navigating the world of Trump and Musk's lies.

Just a few years ago, the biggest purveyors of disinformation on the internet were bots, conspiracy theorists and Russian propaganda outlets. Today the world is a very different place and two of the most prominent sources of lies and mistruths are the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and the world’s richest man, Elon Musk. The Kyiv Independent’s Chris York sits down with Eliot Higgins, founder and creative director of the investigative outlet Bellingcat, to discuss how we arrived at this point and what can be done about it.
12:36 PM

US officially closes 83% of USAID programs.

The U.S. has officially canceled 83% of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) programs, with the roughly 1,000 remaining contracts to be administered by the State Department, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on March 10.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.