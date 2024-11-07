Skip to content
Warsaw to host international conference on rebuilding Ukraine's energy infrastructure

by Sonya Bandouil November 7, 2024 4:19 AM 2 min read
KYIV, UKRAINE - NOVEMBER 08: A man looks over Kyiv as a woman looks at her phone during a local power outage on November 08, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Electricity and heating outages across Ukraine caused by missile and drone strikes to energy infrastructure have added urgency preparations for winter. (Photo by Ed Ram/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The ReBuild Ukraine 4.0 conference will take place on Nov. 13-14 in Warsaw, Poland, the Odesa Journal reported on Nov. 6.

The conference, organized by Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy, will bring together Ukrainian and international leaders to discuss rebuilding Ukraine’s war-damaged energy infrastructure.

With support from the Ministries of Restoration and Economy and the American Chamber of Commerce, the conference aims to attract substantial international investment to aid recovery efforts and support displaced communities.

The event will cover six major topics, including policy priorities, investment opportunities, electricity grid innovations, renewable energy, AI applications in energy, and workforce development.

Key international organizations and government representatives from Canada, Germany, France, and others have confirmed their attendance.

The conference seeks to foster cooperation among public and private sectors to modernize Ukraine’s energy sector for resilience and sustainability.

Additionally, ReBuild Ukraine 4.0 will advocate for reducing dependency on Russian fossil fuels by promoting renewable energy and energy efficiency, aiming to enhance both Ukraine's and Europe’s energy security.

Ukraine has lost 9 gigawatts of power generation, including eight thermal plants and five hydro plants, due to Russian strikes this year.

Without stable power, Ukrainians will face another round of blackouts similar to the ones in the summer which could last as long as eight hours a day, according to Kyiv-based think tank DiXi Group.

Brutally cold winter temperatures during power outages will freeze pipes, cutting off Ukrainians’ access to water and heating, and may lead to another wave of refugees, the UN’s refugee agency (UNHCR) told the Kyiv Independent.

EU to increase capacity to export electricity to Ukraine to 2.1 gigawatts ahead of winter
The new limit will take effect on Dec. 1, 2024, and operators will be able to review it monthly starting in March 2025.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
11:49 AM  (Updated: )

Updated: Russian officials cautiously cheer on Trump's victory.

"Trump has one quality that is useful to us: as a businessman to the core, he hates spending money on freeloaders, on idiotic allies, charity projects, and greedy international organizations," former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said.
