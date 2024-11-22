War in Ukraine at 'decisive stage,' risk of 'global conflict,' Poland's Tusk says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The war in Ukraine has reached a "decisive phase," and the latest events demonstrate the real threat of a "global conflict," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Nov. 22.

Tusk's comments came in the wake of Russia's attack on Dnipro a day earlier, in which Moscow claims a new missile, an intermediate-range ballistic missile (ICBM) called "Oreshnik," was tested.

Speaking at the Congress of the Polish Teachers' Union, Tusk referred to what he called "the events of the last dozen hours" as demonstrating there is a "serious and real threat of global conflict."

"It would be hard for me not to say a few fundamental words today about the situation, because it is historic," he said in comments reported by Polish outlet Radio Zet.

"The war in the east is entering its decisive phase. We all know it. We feel that the unknown is approaching. None of us knows the end of this conflict, but we know that it is currently taking on very dramatic dimensions."

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Nov. 21 said his country had launched its "newest missile" in the attack on Dnipro, eastern Ukraine that morning.

He said the test was in response to Ukraine targeting facilities in Russia's Kursk and Bryansk oblasts with long-range, Western-supplied ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles on Nov. 19 and 20.

The Oreshnik missile is designed to carry nuclear weapons. However, Putin said it was not armed with a nuclear warhead in this instance.

Poland, one of Ukraine's staunchest supporters, is being pressured by Russia over the new U.S. missile defense base that opened in northern Poland on Nov. 13, as reported by Reuters.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski also announced on Nov. 19 that key EU countries are ready to increase military and financial aid to Ukraine if the U.S. reduces its support.