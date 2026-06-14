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Russia’s war has transformed North Korea | Ukraine This Week

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The growing partnership between Russia and North Korea has risen some concern with their mutual ally – China.
Russia’s war has transformed North Korea | Ukraine This Week

Russia’s war has transformed North Korea | Ukraine This Week

On the last road to front-line Kostiantynivka as Russian troops enter the city

On the last road to front-line Kostiantynivka as Russian troops enter the city

How Trump failed to force Ukraine into a bad 'peace' deal

How Trump failed to force Ukraine into a bad 'peace' deal

Hunger and death in Russian-occupied Oleshky | Ukraine This Week

Hunger and death in Russian-occupied Oleshky | Ukraine This Week

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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