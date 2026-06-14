Featured Videos
Russia’s war has transformed North Korea | Ukraine This Week
The growing partnership between Russia and North Korea has risen some concern with their mutual ally – China.
Russia’s war has transformed North Korea | Ukraine This Week
On the last road to front-line Kostiantynivka as Russian troops enter the city
How Trump failed to force Ukraine into a bad 'peace' deal
Hunger and death in Russian-occupied Oleshky | Ukraine This Week
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.