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How the war in Iran benefits Russia | Ukraine This Week

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In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, Anna Belokur examines how the new war in the Middle East could strengthen Russia's ability to keep financing its invasion of Ukraine.
How the war in Iran benefits Russia | Ukraine This Week

How the war in Iran benefits Russia | Ukraine This Week

These Ukrainians bomb Russian positions... from an office

These Ukrainians bomb Russian positions... from an office

Where does Ukraine's anti-corruption fight stand after Mindichgate?

Where does Ukraine's anti-corruption fight stand after Mindichgate?

The world isn’t ready for drone warfare | Ukraine This Week

The world isn’t ready for drone warfare | Ukraine This Week

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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