Ukraine, US to hold talks in Saudi Arabia on March 24

Ukrainian and American delegations are planning to hold a new round of talks in Saudi Arabia on March 24 to discuss steps toward a ceasefire with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 20.

A U.S. delegation is also expected to meet with Russian representatives in Riyadh on the same day, March 24. These will be two separate meetings that will either happen simultaneously or one after another, Zelensky clarified during a press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

According to Zelensky, Kyiv was ready for a U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire — in the sky, at sea, and on the ground — but is ready "to take a step back" and talk about a partial ceasefire given Moscow's rejection of the complete ceasefire.

Following a phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 18, a partial ceasefire on energy infrastructure strikes was agreed upon. Zelensky and Trump held a subsequent call on March 19 to discuss the U.S. president's conversation with Putin the day prior, with Zelensky ultimately agreeing to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure.



A ceasefire to ensure the security of the energy system of both countries means no attacks on energy infrastructure and civilian infrastructure, according to Zelensky.

The Ukrainian leader told Trump that Kyiv would prepare a list of civilian infrastructure facilities that should be part of the agreement.

"I don't want there to be a different understanding of what the parties will agree on," he said.

Despite the announcement — made after a call between Putin and Trump on March 18 — Russian missile and drone attacks against Ukraine have continued.

As of March 20, at least five civilians have been killed and 26 others injured since Putin agreed to a partial ceasefire, Ukrainian authorities reported.