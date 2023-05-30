Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
US, UK officials have conflicting reactions to drone attack on Moscow

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 30, 2023 9:15 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. and U.K. officials have had conflicting reactions to the May 30 drone attack on Moscow, prompting yet another debate as to whether Ukraine has the right to launch strikes on Russian territory.  

Several drones targeted high-rise buildings in Moscow overnight on May 30.

Mykhailo Podoliak, an advisor to the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, denied Kyiv's involvement in the attack. However, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of orchestrating it, claiming on May 30 that Russia would respond with "mirror actions."

U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said during a press conference that Ukraine has "the legitimate right to (defend itself) within its own borders, but it does also have the right to project force beyond its borders to undermine Russia's ability to project force into Ukraine."

U.S. officials offered a different response.

"As a general matter, we do not support attacks inside of Russia," a U.S. National Security Council spokesperson said, according to CNN.

"We have been focused on providing Ukraine with the equipment and training they need to retake their own sovereign territory, and that’s exactly what we’ve done," the spokesperson added.  

Numerous isolated attacks have taken place within Russian territory since the start of the full-scale invasion.

These attacks appear to primarily focus on disrupting the infrastructure that supports the logistics of the Russian military. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for most of these attacks.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
