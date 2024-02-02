Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine
Edit post

US State Department: If Russia wants demilitarized zone in Ukraine, it should remove its own troops

by Nate Ostiller February 2, 2024 1:19 PM 2 min read
U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller a daily press briefing at the State Department in Washington, U.S., May 22, 2023. (Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A potential demilitarized zone in Ukraine would be unfeasible as long as Russian troops continue to operate in Ukraine, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Feb. 1.

Miller was responding to a comment reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in which Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested creating a "demilitarized" or "sanitary" zone in Ukraine that would put Russian territory and illegally occupied parts of Ukraine out of range of Ukrainian weapons.

Putin included the city of Kharkiv within the proposed demilitarized zone. The notion of territorial concessions in exchange for peace is already highly unpopular among Ukrainians.

The prospect of allowing Ukraine's second-largest city to be in a potential Russian-designated demilitarized zone is even more unlikely.

Miller emphasized that "Putin has made clear over and over again that he has not changed his aims to conquer and subjugate Ukraine."

"If Russia really wanted to show interest in a demilitarized zone, the thing they could do is start by demilitarizing the parts of Ukraine where there are currently Russian forces," he added.

The ISW argued that Putin's proposed demilitarized zone was not a serious suggestion.

It was on the contrary, a rhetorical method to capitalize on "existing narratives in Western media" that question the longevity of Western aid for Ukraine and seek to "compel the West to negotiate with Russia on Russian terms."

The proposed demilitarized zone "is a vague goal that is actually unattainable as long as there is an independent Ukraine with any ability to fight," the ISW added.

Ukraine war latest: EU leaders agree to $54 billion funding for Kyiv; Russian ship sunk near occupied Crimea
Key developments on Feb. 1: * All 27 EU leaders agree on 50 billion euro ($54 billion) aid package for Ukraine * Military intelligence: Russian missile ship sunk off occupied Crimea. * Foreign volunteers killed by Russian attack in Kherson * White House won’t discuss separating aid to Ukraine f…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
1:47 AM

Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 107 times in 23 separate attack throughout the day, firing at five communities along the border on Feb. 1, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
11:54 PM

Russia ignores Ukraine's appeal to return bodies of POWs Moscow says are killed in Il-76 crash.

After Russia said Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed in the recent Il-76 plane crash, Ukraine appealed to return the allegedly killed POWs home, Andrii Yusov, a representative of the military intelligence, said on Feb. 1. But the Russian government has not responded to Ukraine's request, he added. There is no evidence of the presence of the POWs on the crashed plane apart from Russia's claims, Yusov added.
11:38 PM

Zaluzhnyi: Ukraine must introduce new philosophy that accounts for limits in assets.

In an opinion piece published by CNN on Feb. 1, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi named three main areas of focus for Ukraine's military in 2024. Zaluzhnyi stated that Ukraine's army needs to create a system to provide its forces with high-tech assets, introduce a new philosophy of training and warfare that accounts for restrictions in assets, and lastly, master new combat capabilities as soon as possible.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.