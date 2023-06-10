Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
U.S. offers guidance to private sector to curb Iranian drone production

by Haley Zehrung June 10, 2023 7:09 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. government issued guidance for the private sector about legal obligations and internal controls to curb Iran’s UAV-related activities on June 9.

The joint guidance from the U.S. State Department, Commerce Department, Justice Department, and Treasury Department covers due diligence policies and compliance structures. It details the key commodities used in UAV production, explaining the export control and sanction penalties relevant to the private entities providing components for Iran.

Iran has transferred hundreds of Shahed- and Mohajer-series drones to Russia since August 2022, which have been used in frequent attacks on Ukrainian civlians and infrastructure.

"Well, we want to make sure that private entities, certainly technology companies, understand the risks of their products potentially ending up in Iranian hands to be used for the manufacture of Iranian drones in this case that can be used to kill innocent Ukrainian people," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said about the guidance in a comment to Voice of America.

The advisory comes amid news that Iran has been assisting Russia with the construction of a drone factory by sending materials to Moscow on June 9.

Author: Haley Zehrung
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
