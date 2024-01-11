US sanctions director of Russian military transport company.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. has sanctioned Vladimir Mikheychik, who heads the Russian state-owned airline 224th Flight Unit, the Treasury Department announced on Jan. 11.

The company belongs to the Russian Defense Ministry, and its services are frequently used by the Russian Presidential Administration. According to OCCRP, Mikheychik is the brother-in-law of one of President Vladimir Putin's former bodyguards.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) investigated Mikheychik and determined he was responsible for coordinating the transfer of weapons and Wagner group mercenary fighters to Ukraine in August 2022.

"Mikheychik helped the top military and political leadership of the Russian Federation in transferring the personnel and military equipment of the occupying groups to the Ukrainian border," the SBU said in August 2023.

The U.S. also imposed sanctions on three Russian military transport planes.