Prosecutor General: Kyiv has preliminary evidence Russia uses North Korean missiles in Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities received the first preliminary evidence that Russia used a North Korean missile against the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Jan. 2, Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin said on Jan. 11.

Last week, the White House reported that Moscow has deployed North Korean-supplied ballistic missiles in recent attacks against Ukraine, though the information was unconfirmed by Ukrainian officials until now.

"Regarding North Korea... we received the first evidence on the possible use of missiles manufactured in this country by the Russian military," Kostin said on air on Suspilne.

"The results of preliminary scientific and technical examination confirm that the missile launched against central Kharkiv on Jan. 2 is a short-range missile produced in North Korea."

Kostin added that military experts from the interagency working group at the Prosecutor General's Office reached the same conclusions. The specialists were present at the impact site and analyzed the missile parts, the prosecutor general added.

"A comprehensive examination is currently underway, which should finally confirm this fact."

Experts are working to identify other ammunition fragments found at the sites of recent attacks against Kharkiv and Odesa oblasts, he added.

Washington said on Jan. 4 that Russia launched North Korean missiles on Dec. 30, hitting an open field in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and then again on Jan. 2 during a mass attack against Ukrainian cities.

While Ukraine's Air Force reported at the time it could not confirm the information, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov later said that Russia indeed used missiles of unknown foreign origin.

The U.S. and nearly 50 countries condemned the transfer and the reported use of North Korean missiles by Russia, calling for an immediate end to the delivery of weapons from Pyongyang to Moscow.

South Korea warned earlier on Jan. 11 that its northern neighbor may also sell Russia new types of tactical guided missiles as military cooperation between the two countries strengthens.