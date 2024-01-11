Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Prosecutor General: Kyiv has preliminary evidence Russia uses North Korean missiles in Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek January 11, 2024 7:08 PM 2 min read
Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin (C) at the meeting of the International Working Group on the Environmental Consequences of War on June 29, 2023. (Prosecutor General's Office/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian authorities received the first preliminary evidence that Russia used a North Korean missile against the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Jan. 2, Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin said on Jan. 11.

Last week, the White House reported that Moscow has deployed North Korean-supplied ballistic missiles in recent attacks against Ukraine, though the information was unconfirmed by Ukrainian officials until now.

"Regarding North Korea... we received the first evidence on the possible use of missiles manufactured in this country by the Russian military," Kostin said on air on Suspilne.

"The results of preliminary scientific and technical examination confirm that the missile launched against central Kharkiv on Jan. 2 is a short-range missile produced in North Korea."

Kostin added that military experts from the interagency working group at the Prosecutor General's Office reached the same conclusions. The specialists were present at the impact site and analyzed the missile parts, the prosecutor general added.

"A comprehensive examination is currently underway, which should finally confirm this fact."

Experts are working to identify other ammunition fragments found at the sites of recent attacks against Kharkiv and Odesa oblasts, he added.

Washington said on Jan. 4 that Russia launched North Korean missiles on Dec. 30, hitting an open field in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and then again on Jan. 2 during a mass attack against Ukrainian cities.

While Ukraine's Air Force reported at the time it could not confirm the information, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov later said that Russia indeed used missiles of unknown foreign origin.

The U.S. and nearly 50 countries condemned the transfer and the reported use of North Korean missiles by Russia, calling for an immediate end to the delivery of weapons from Pyongyang to Moscow.

South Korea warned earlier on Jan. 11 that its northern neighbor may also sell Russia new types of tactical guided missiles as military cooperation between the two countries strengthens.

South Korea: Pyongyang may send new models of tactical guided missiles to Russia
A few days earlier, the White House confirmed media reports of North Korean missile shipments to Moscow, saying that Russia had already attacked Ukraine with them at least three times — on Dec. 30, Jan. 4, and Jan. 6.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:18 PM

Official: Over 25 Ukrainian journalists remain in Russian captivity.

"These are not combatants, these are journalists who were doing their job, and according to the civilized rules of warfare, should not have been captured in principle, but the fact is the fact. We understand how uncivilized Russia has trampled on any human rights," said Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, the newly appointed head of the Ukrainian parliament's Committee on Freedom of Speech.
3:36 PM

Russian shelling of Kherson injures woman.

The attack reportedly took place at around 1:40 p.m. local time. The victim suffered injuries while in her house, which was damaged in the strike, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.