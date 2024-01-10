Skip to content
US, allies condemn North Korea's alleged ballistic missile transfers to Russia

by Dmytro Basmat January 10, 2024 3:27 AM 2 min read
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference at the State Department on Aug. 15, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Nearly 50 countries joined the United States in condemning North Korea's alleged transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia, calling for an immediate end to the delivery of weapons, the U.S. State Department wrote in joint statement on Jan 9.

"Our governments stand together in resolute opposition to arms transfers between the DPRK and Russia," read the joint statement, using the initials of North Korea's official name. "The transfer of ballistic missiles, along with any other arms and related materiel, from the DPRK to Russia flagrantly violates multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions."

The joint declaration from the 48 western countries and the European Union, comes as U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday that Russia had fired more such weapons at Ukraine, including one that landed in Kharkiv on Jan. 6.

U.S. officials have previously warned that North Korea has provided Russia with launchers and several dozen ballistic missiles, with North Korean weaponry having allegedly been used to target Ukrainian civilians.

On Dec. 30, Russian forces allegedly launched at least one of the North Korean-supplied missiles into Ukraine with the missiles landing in an open field in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, while on Jan. 2 Russia used North Korean ballistic missiles to strike Ukraine as part of its overnight mass attack that killed five people and injured 130 more.

Western allies fear Russia will transfer advanced technology and weaponry to North Korea in exchange for arming Russia as it continues its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In September 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Russia's far-eastern Amur Oblast to formalize an alleged agreement to help North Korea "launch its own satellites and rockets."

Ukraine war latest: Defense minister, top commanders visit eastern front; drone reportedly hits oil depot in Russia
Key developments on Jan. 9: * Umerov, Zaluzhnyi, General Staff chief and commanders visit army positions near Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast * Drones reportedly hit oil depot, energy provider in western Russia, according to Russian officials’ claims * Media: Ukrainian hackers hit Russian internet pr…
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Dmytro Basmat
Defense minister, commanders visit eastern front.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and Chief of the General Staff Serhii Shaptala visited Ukrainian army positions near Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, the Defense Ministry reported on Jan. 9.
Putin grants citizenship to Bosnian Serb accused of war crimes.

Ratko Samac, a former Bosnian Serb soldier, is accused of participating in atrocities during the mass expulsion of civilians from the western Bosnian town of Kljuc during the war in the 1990s, in which at least 150 Bosniak civilians were killed. Samac has also been suspected by Bosnia's justice ministry of murdering three Bosniak civilians in 1993.
Media: Zelensky expected to visit Switzerland next week.

President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to travel mainly to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF), scheduled for Jan. 15-19, but also to visit Bern to meet some or all members of the Swiss government, Tages-Anzeiger said.
