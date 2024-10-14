Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Joe Biden, United States, North Korea, China, Nuclear safety
Edit post

US ready for talks with Russia, China, North Korea to reduce nuclear threat, Biden says

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 14, 2024 10:25 AM 2 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event to support Ukrainian recovery with world leaders on Sept. 25, 2024 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Washington is ready to engage in talks with Russia, China, and North Korea without preconditions to reduce the nuclear threat, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Oct. 13.

Biden made his statement while congratulating the winners of the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize, the Japanese organization Nihon Hidankyo grouping survivors of the atomic bombings of Japan almost 80 years ago, for their campaign to rid the world of nuclear weapons.

The comments came after Russia adopted changes to its nuclear doctrine, lowering the threshold for its nuclear response.

"There is no benefit to our nations or the world to forestall progress on reducing nuclear arsenals," Biden said. "Reducing the nuclear threat is important not despite the dangers of today’s world but precisely because of them."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly made nuclear threats against Ukraine and the West since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022. The threats have failed to materialize, and Russia continues to wage its all-out war without using its nuclear arsenal.

In late September, Putin expanded the scenarios that could trigger a Russian nuclear response, including reliable intelligence of a large-scale cross-border attack involving aircraft, missiles, or drones. He also said that any attack on Russia backed by a nuclear power would be treated as a joint assault.

The Kremlin claimed the move was a direct response to discussions in the U.S. and U.K. about allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory with Western-supplied long-range conventional missiles.

North Korea has become one of Russia's leading allies in its full-scale war against Ukraine, providing ammunition and missiles and reportedly sending military staff to aid Russian forces.

China claimed neutrality in the war but backed Moscow in the face of Western sanctions and became Russia's leading source of dual-use goods feeding the Russian defense industry.

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of "increasing alliance" between Moscow and Pyongyang on Oct. 13 following reports that North Korea is likely to deploy regular troops to Ukraine to aid Russia at the front.

Is Russia’s new nuclear doctrine saber-rattling or a real threat?
Seven weeks into Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a thinly veiled threat toward Ukraine and its allies during a Russian Security Council meeting on nuclear deterrence. “An aggression by a non-nuclear state with the participation of a nuclear stat…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.