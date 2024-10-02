Ukraine aims to increase ballistic missiles, long-range arms production in 2025, Umerov says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is planning to increase its own production of drones, long-range and ballistic missiles in 2025, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Oct. 1 at Ukraine's second international defense industry forum.

Ukraine began actively developing its missile program after Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. In late July, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the program had "good dynamics."

He then announced in August that Ukraine had carried out a successful test of its first domestically-made ballistic missile.

According to Umerov, $4 billion has been already invested in the development of Ukrainian industry.

"Next year we plan to increase funding. Our priority is to develop domestic drones and long-range weapons, including ballistic missiles," the minister added.

Speaking at the Forum, Umerov said that Kyiv also wants to unveil more details about a major Ukrainian missile program later this year or in 2025, Interfax-Ukraine reported.

In addition, the defense ministry aims to attract foreign partners to create joint ventures to develop the defense industry.

"An important part of this cooperation is the signing of long-term contracts for the production, supply and maintenance of weapons to ensure that the Ukrainian army is supplied for the long term," a statement from the ministry read.

Domestically produced long-range weapons are of key importance to Ukraine's defense strategy, as Western partners refuse to authorize deep strikes in Russia with foreign-made missiles.

Despite Zelensky's appeal to Washington during his recent White House visit, the U.S. has not yet altered its policy on long-range strikes.