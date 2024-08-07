Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, Kursk Oblast, Sumy Oblast, War
Putin calls clashes in Russia's Kursk region 'large-scale provocation'

by Kateryna Denisova August 7, 2024 2:48 PM 1 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Senate Palace of the Kremlin in Moscow on July 24, 2024. (Contributor/Getty Images)
Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that the actions of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region were a "large-scale provocation" at a meeting with government members on Aug. 7.

Moscow claimed that Ukrainian forces crossed the border into the Kursk region on Aug. 6, resulting in clashes on Russian soil. Kyiv has not commented on the fighting in the area.

Kursk region lies on the border with Ukraine's Sumy Oblast, which has been experiencing daily Russian attacks since the liberation of its parts in April 2022. These attacks were not preceded by any Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory.

Putin claimed that Ukrainian soldiers are carrying out attacks on civilian facilities in the Kursk region. According to Russian officials, five people were killed and at least 20 injured as a result of clashes in the area.

These claims cannot be independently verified.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
10:58 AM

Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 3, injure 14 over past day.

A total of 13 Ukrainian oblasts came under Russian attacks – Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Luhansk, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter five regions.
