US may send Ukraine medium-range missiles for F-16s, Politico reports

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 21, 2024 6:22 AM 2 min read
The first General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcons received by Ukraine fly on the Day of Ukrainian Air Force in an unspecified location, Ukraine on Aug. 4, 2024. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
The United States may send Ukraine medium-range missiles for F-16 fighter jets as part of its latest military aid package, Politico reported on Sept. 20, citing unnamed U.S. officials.

The U.S. is expected to announce a $375 million military assistance package for Kyiv next week, Reuters reported earlier on Sept. 20. The package represents the largest tranche of U.S. military aid for Ukraine since May 2024.

A medium-range glide bomb known as the Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) might be included in the new package, officials told Politico. The missile can cover a distance of over 70 miles.

The contents of the package have not been finalized and are subject to change, the officials said.

Reuters earlier reported that the U.S. would likely send patrol boats, ammunition for high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), artillery shells, and spare parts as part of the latest round of military assistance.

The JSOW has a shorter range than U.S.-made Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), long-range missiles that can travel up to 300 kilometers (190 miles). Ukraine has urged Washington to grant permission for Ukrainian troops to use ATACMS to strike military targets located deep inside Russian territory.

While JSOW missiles won't accomplish that goal, the 70-mile range would allow F-16 pilots to keep their distance from the front lines and Russian air defense systems.

Ukraine received its first U.S.-made fourth-generation jets in late July and has already deployed F-16s to intercept Russian mass aerial attacks. One aircraft crashed during such a mission, marking Ukraine's first F-16 loss.

Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
6:00 PM

Raiffeisen Bank agrees to sell Belarusian subsidiary.

Austria-headquartered Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) agreed to sell its stake in its Belarusian subsidiary Priorbank, marking the first step toward fully withdrawing from the Belarusian market, RBI announced on Sept. 20.
