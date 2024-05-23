Skip to content
Media: US to announce $275 million in additional military aid for Ukraine

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 23, 2024 8:19 PM 2 min read
Ukraine supporters fly a Ukrainian flag outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. as the Senate convenes on Feb. 11, 2024. (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)
The U.S. government will announce an additional $275 million in ammunition and artillery for Ukraine in the coming days, two U.S. officials told the Associated Press (AP) on the condition of anonymity.

This would be the fourth installment of military aid since the U.S. passed the long-awaited $61 billion foreign defense bill last month.

The new package will include HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System), munitions, and 155 mm and 105 mm high-demand artillery rounds. Additional items include Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems, anti-tank mines, tactical vehicles, small arms, and ammunition for those weapons.

News of further U.S. military aid comes only a few days after U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with defense officials from more than 50 countries at the 22nd Ramstein-format summit of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG). During the meeting, Austin emphasized the new Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast has added to the urgency of the West's support for Ukraine.

Russia launched a new offensive on May 10 in northern Kharkiv Oblast with a reported 30,000 troops. According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Moscow's forces had managed to advance as far as 10 kilometers (6 miles) in the region but had been halted by the first line of defense.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, said this week that Russian troops are now deploying their reserves from different sectors but fail to support active assault operations in the region.

Russian forces regularly conduct ground shelling and aerial attacks against population centers in Kharkiv Oblast. Local Ukrainian authorities have also reported instances of civilian executions at the hands of Russian troops.

Since the passing of the foreign aid bill last month, the U.S. has sent almost $1.7 billion in weapons to Kyiv.  

Russia’s latest offensive into Kharkiv Oblast is stretching Ukrainian defenses
Russia’s two-pronged assault in Kharkiv Oblast that began on May 10 is exploiting Ukraine’s troop shortage, forcing it to make difficult decisions about where to commit reserves. Two weeks into the offensive, one group of Russian forces is already fighting in the streets of the town of Vovchansk
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
11:05 AM

Russian attack on Kharkiv kills 7, injures 21.

Russian forces launched attacks against Kharkiv Oblast on May 23, killing at least seven people in Kharkiv and injuring at least 20, as well as at least 11 elsewhere in the oblast, as reported by local officials and a Kyiv Independent reporter.
10:50 AM

Russian media: Gerasimov's deputy detained over suspected bribery.

Lieutenant General Vadim Shamarin, the deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces' General Staff and head of the Main Directorate of Communications, was detained for allegedly receiving a large bribe, the Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported on May 23, citing a court statement.
