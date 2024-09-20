The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
US to provide Ukraine with additional $375 million in military aid, Reuters reports

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 20, 2024 11:13 PM 2 min read
A Ukrainian-operated HIMARS system pictured in the Donbas region on July 1, 2022. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Anastasiia Vlasova/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. will provide Ukraine with an additional package of $375 million in military aid, Reuters reported on Sept. 20, citing two unnamed U.S. government officials.

The announcement of the package is expected sometime next week, the officials said.

Foreign military assistance is crucial for Kyiv as the all-out war with Russia stretches past two and half years, with Russian forces pushing hard in Ukraine's east.

If confirmed, it would be the largest tranche of military aid the U.S. has sent Ukraine since May earlier this year, when a package worth $275 million was delivered.

The officials said the package would likely include patrol boats, ammunition for high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), artillery shells, spare parts, and other military equipment. The exact quantities were not specified.

The previous day, Reuters reported that Congress and the administration of President Joe Biden are close to an agreement on a one-year extension of $5.8 billion in military aid for Ukraine before it expires at the end of September.

After the House of Representatives failed to pass a Republican-backed spending bill on Sept. 18 that did not include the PDA extension, the Democratic-led Senate said it would prepare a new bill to avert a shutdown.

The sources told Reuters that the Senate bill should include the prolongation of the Ukraine aid funds. It remains unclear whether Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, who delayed a $61 billion aid bill for Kyiv for months earlier this year, will support it.

The $61 billion assistance package was eventually passed in April, allocating some $7.8 billion to the PDA and allowing the release of a number of defense aid tranches since then.

US sense of urgency questioned as billions in Ukraine aid hangs in balance
News that $6 billion worth of outstanding U.S. military aid to Ukraine could expire by the end of September if Congress doesn’t take urgent action is unsettling some in Kyiv, where the painful memory of a larger package delay that led to battlefield losses remains fresh. Delivering the
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
