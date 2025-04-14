US lawmakers push new aid for Ukraine, tougher sanctions on Russia, Reuters reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives introduced new legislation on April 15 to boost support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, in what sources familiar with the effort told Reuters was another attempt to press the Trump administration for stronger backing of Kyiv.

Representative Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, filed the Ukraine Support Act, which would provide funding for Ukraine’s security and reconstruction efforts and impose sweeping sanctions on Russia.

According to a copy of the bill seen by the news agency, the legislation lays out significant financial and diplomatic measures to counter Russia’s aggression.

The bill has not yet been made public but comes just two weeks after Senate Republicans and Democrats introduced a separate package that would sanction Russia if it refuses to engage in good-faith peace negotiations with Ukraine.

Congressional aides involved in drafting the House bill said they hope the measure will influence the final Ukraine-related legislation that emerges from Congress. "This bill obviously will be part of the legislative conversation," one aide said.

Lawmakers’ push to advance Ukraine support legislation gained renewed urgency after Russia launched a missile strike on Sumy on April 14, killing 35 people and injuring 117 during Palm Sunday services.

Moscow claimed it targeted Ukrainian military leadership. The attack resulted in dozens of civilian casualties.

The House bill includes three main sections: support for Ukraine and NATO, including the creation of a special coordinator for Ukraine’s reconstruction; provisions for security assistance such as direct loans and military financing; and harsh sanctions on Russia targeting its financial sector, energy and mining industries, and key officials.

U.S. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has continued to blame both his predecessor and President Volodymyr Zelensky for "allowing this travesty to begin."

"The War between Russia and Ukraine is Biden’s war, not mine. I just got here, and for four years during my term, had no problem in preventing it from happening," Trump posted on Truth Social.