Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, China, Russia, Russian-Chinese relations, War, Weapons, US weapons
Edit post

Congress urges White House to disclose whether Russia is sharing insight on US weapons with China

by Dmytro Basmat July 16, 2024 4:59 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes: China's President Xi Jinping is welcomed by his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin (R) during the opening ceremony of "The Year of Chinese Tourism in Russia" in Moscow, on March 22, 2013. (Sergei Ilnitsky/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A bipartisan congressional committee urged the White House on July 15 to reveal whether Russia is sharing insights on U.S. weapons used on the front lines in Ukraine with China, Reuters reported.

Lawmakers on the House of Representative's select committee on China delivered a letter to National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan questioning whether Moscow had shared any "lessons-learned" with Beijing, insisting that any information Russia has gained on the battlefield in Ukraine would be "likely to proliferate" to China, according to the letter seen by Reuters.

Although China officially maintains a neutral stance on Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine and denies providing lethal aid, Beijing and Moscow continue to strengthen their ties.

Various countries, including the United States, have accused China of continuously aiding Russia's war machine in Ukraine by providing machine tools, weapons technology, satellite imagery, semiconductors, and other dual-use technologies.

"We should anticipate and indeed operate under the assumption that Russia is passing information about vulnerabilities or counters to American and allied weapons systems to (China)," House Republican committee chair John Moolenaar and ranking Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi wrote.

Earlier this month, unnamed European officials alleged that Chinese companies are developing attack drones similar to the Iranian-produced Shahed-type drone to aid Russia in its war against Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.

On July 14, China's Defense Ministry announced that the country had began joint naval drills with Russia at a military point in Zhanjiang.

The drills began days after NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on July 11 that alliance members agree that China is a "decisive enabler" of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine - a notion that Beijing immediately rejected.

The White House National Security Council has not yet responded to Reuters' request for comment on the letter.

In April, the U.S. finalized a $61 billion in aid to Ukraine - of which eight package have thus far been approved by President Joe Biden.

China, Russia begin joint military drills
The news comes days after NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on July 11 said that China is a “decisive enabler” of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:08 AM

Russia sentences US journalist in absentia for comments on Ukraine war.

According to the New York Times, Gessen was convicted by the Basmanny District Court for spreading “false information” about Russia's military, having described the massacre committed by Russian Armed Forces in Bucha and neighboring communities during an interview in 2022 with a Russian journalist.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:29 PM

Georgian president appeals to Constitutional Court on law on 'foreign agents.'

Georgian President Salome Zourabishvili has filed a motion against the law on "foreign agents" to the Constitutional Court of Georgia. The bill requires organizations that receive foreign funding to be labeled as "foreign agents," mirroring repressive Russian legislation used to crack down on Kremlin critics.
9:36 PM

US prohibits Ukraine from striking deep inside Russia due to fears of war spreading.

"I think it is important to understand that we do not want to see unintended consequences of an escalation that could turn this conflict into a broader one that goes beyond Ukraine. I think this is something that we all need to consider and take very seriously," Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder said in an interview with the Voice of America.
7:30 PM

Spain says 10 more Leopard 2 tanks en route to Ukraine.

The tanks were repaired, maintained and tested at the Santa Barbara Sistemas manufacturer in the province of Seville, according to the statement. With this batch, the total number of Leopard 2A4 tanks handed over from Spain to Ukraine has reached 20.
6:34 PM

Zelensky says he 'is not afraid' of Trump's potential presidency.

Ukraine has bipartisan support and will develop relations with Washington regardless of the outcome of the presidential elections, President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists. "If Donald Trump becomes president, we will work. I am not afraid of this," Zelensky said.
5:52 PM

Last Russian patrol ship left occupied Crimea, Ukraine's navy says.

The vessel's designation was Project 1135, Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, told the Kyiv Independent. This patrol ship is not a carrier of cruise missiles, which Russia is using to attack Ukraine, but is equipped with the other weapons, he added.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.