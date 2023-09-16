Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russia did not sign agreement with North Korea, Moscow claims

by Abbey Fenbert September 16, 2023 4:48 AM 1 min read
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sept. 13, 2023. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed no agreements during their meeting on Sept. 13, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Sept. 15.

The two leaders met in Russia's eastern Amur Oblast to reportedly negotiate an arms sale agreement. The meeting lasted about five hours.

“No agreements were signed neither on this nor on any other topics," Peskov claimed.

Putin told reporters that the talks focused on cooperation in missile and space technology.

Peskov echoed these claims, insisting that a weapons sale was not the purpose of Kim's visit.

"There were no such plans," he said.

The United States threatened to impose new sanctions on both Russia and North Korea if the countries entered into an arms deal. On Sept. 15, South Korea also said it would consider further sanctions against both nations.

On Sept. 14, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote that Putin would have to carefully hedge his claims about the relationship between Russia and North Korea in order to avoid triggering additional sanctions.

