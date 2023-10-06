CBS: North Korea supplying Russia with weaponry

This audio is created with AI assistance

North Korea has started to deliver artillery to Russia for its war in Ukraine, CBS News reported on Oct. 5, citing a U.S. official.

The deliveries appear "to be the culmination" of the meeting between North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Russia in September, CBS said.

On Sept. 15, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the two leaders had signed no agreements during their meeting on Sept. 13.

However, the two leaders met in Russia's eastern Amur Oblast to reportedly negotiate an arms sale agreement. The meeting lasted about five hours.

On Sept, 27, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters that North Korea was continuing arms negotiations with Russia and intended to strike a deal soon.

It is unclear whether the transfer of artillery "is part of a new, long-term supply chain, or a more limited consignment," CBS said, adding that it is also not yet clear what Pyongyang is getting in return for sending the weapons.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to visit Pyongyang in October, according to reports that cite a local South Korean news agency.