Fire reported at several Russian oil refineries following drone attacks

A fire broke out at an oil refinery in Russia's city of Oryol, regional authorities reported on March 12. First responders have been deployed to the scene, Andrey Klychkov, governor of Oryol region, said via his official Telegram page.

Kyiv often does not comment on alleged attacks on Russian soil.

The fire was caused by a drone attack, according to the governor. There were no casualties. Oryol region is located in western Russia approximately 220 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

Authorities in Nizhny Novgorod region reported in the morning of March 12, that several drones hit the Kstovo industrial zone, targeting a facility within an oil refinery. A fire erupted at one of the oil refining units.

Lukoil, Russia’s second-largest oil company, confirmed to state-owned media agency RIA Novosti that operations at the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez processing unit were temporarily suspended "due to the incident." Nizhny Novgorod region is located about 400 kilometers east of the Russian capital.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on March 12 that due to an alleged drone attack on the region, seven settlements have been left without electricity. The Kyiv Independent couldn’t verify any of the claims above.

Russia's Belgorod region borders the Ukrainian oblasts of Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk, and is frequently used to launch attacks against Ukraine.

There have been multiple reports of oil depots catching fire or railways being sabotaged across Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.