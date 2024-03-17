Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, oil refineries, Drone attacks, SBU, Security Service of Ukraine, Oil
Media: 12 Russian oil refineries successfully hit in recent attacks by Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 17, 2024 12:32 PM 1 min read
View after an alleged drone attack on an oil refinery in Ryazan Oblast on March 13, 2024. (Screenshot of the video shared on Telegram)
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) drones have recently successfully attacked 12 oil refineries in Russia, a source told Ukrainska Pravda, including an overnight attack on March 17 of an oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban in Krasnodar Krai.

The SBU carried out the most recent attack together with Special Operations Forces and the Unmanned Systems Forces, according to the source.

Residents of Slavyansk-on-Kuban reported hearing explosions in the town and said that a local factory was on fire, according to the Russian Telegram news channel Baza.

At least one refinery worker was killed, Baza and Russian news outlets claimed.

Russian media reported that the fire was most likely caused by a Ukrainian drone strike. Locals told the news channel Ostorozhno that a group of over five drones hit the facility.

In the past weeks, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry. Ukraine has hit oil refineries in Samara, Ryazan, Kaluga, Nizhny Novgorod, and Leningrad oblasts.

The targeted facilities account for about 12% of Russia's oil-processing capacity, Bloomberg reported on March 14.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:33 AM

Mayor: 2 drones shot down over Moscow.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said the drones were intercepted over the city's Domodedovo district. Preliminary reports indicate that there are no casualties.
