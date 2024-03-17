Media: 12 Russian oil refineries successfully hit in recent attacks by Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) drones have recently successfully attacked 12 oil refineries in Russia, a source told Ukrainska Pravda, including an overnight attack on March 17 of an oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban in Krasnodar Krai.

The SBU carried out the most recent attack together with Special Operations Forces and the Unmanned Systems Forces, according to the source.

Residents of Slavyansk-on-Kuban reported hearing explosions in the town and said that a local factory was on fire, according to the Russian Telegram news channel Baza.

At least one refinery worker was killed, Baza and Russian news outlets claimed.

Russian media reported that the fire was most likely caused by a Ukrainian drone strike. Locals told the news channel Ostorozhno that a group of over five drones hit the facility.

In the past weeks, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry. Ukraine has hit oil refineries in Samara, Ryazan, Kaluga, Nizhny Novgorod, and Leningrad oblasts.

The targeted facilities account for about 12% of Russia's oil-processing capacity, Bloomberg reported on March 14.