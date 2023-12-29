Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

US ambassador: Ukraine urgently needs funding after massive Russian attack

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 29, 2023 12:38 PM 2 min read
Bridget Brink, United States Ambassador to Ukraine, speaks at the opening of the 7th Ukrainian Women’s Congress on Nov.22, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

"Ukraine needs funding now to continue to fight for freedom," U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said in a social media post on Dec. 29, following a massive wave of Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities.

Russia launched 158 drones and missiles during the attack, of which Ukraine downed 114. At least a dozen people have been killed, and over 75 have been injured in cities across Ukraine.

Congress has been unable to pass a $61 billion funding package for Ukraine amid months of infighting, leading to huge uncertainty over Ukraine's ability to finance its defense in 2024.  

"This is what Ukrainians see on their phones this morning: and as a result, millions of men, women, and children are in bomb shelters as Russia fires missiles across the country," Brink captioned an image that showed a phone screenshot of air raid alert notifications.

"More despicable attacks by Russia across Ukraine this morning," British Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Harris reacted on X.

"There are reports that a maternity hospital, apartment blocks, shopping malls, and train stations have been hit - in this holiday season. Attacking civilian infrastructure is a war crime," Harris said.

"Russian terrorists continue massive shelling of Ukrainian cities,"  Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics posted on X.

"Ukraine must get all the military and financial assistance now, this is the only way to stop the war and attacks against civilian targets," Rinkevics said.

"Today, millions of Ukrainians awoke to the loud sound of explosions," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba posted on social media.

"I wish those sounds of explosions in Ukraine could be heard all around the world. In all major capitals, headquarters, and parliaments, which are currently debating further support for Ukraine."

"Our only collective response can and must be continued, robust, and long-term military and financial assistance to Ukraine. Only greater firepower can silence Russian terror," Kuleba said.

Russia launches 158 drones, missiles at Ukraine, deaths reported in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Odesa
Local authorities have reported civilian casualties in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Odesa after Russia unleashed a barrage of attack drones and missiles overnight, targeting regions across Ukraine on Dec. 29.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
7:47 PM

Governor: Russian attacks on Nikopol injure 3 people.

Russian attacks on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Dec. 29 injured three people, regional governor Serhii Lysak reported. A 49-year-old man was reportedly hospitalized, and two 29-year-old men sustained minor injuries.
3:56 PM

Update: 5 killed, 30 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

The body of another person was found in Kyiv, bringing the death toll from Russia's morning attack on the capital to five, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration reported at around 3:45 p.m. local time on Dec. 29.
10:57 AM

Update: 1 killed, 21 injured in Russian attack on Kyiv.

In Kyiv, several apartment buildings, warehouses, an office center, a residential house, and a metro station were damaged in different neighborhoods during the morning attack, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.