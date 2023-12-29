US ambassador: Ukraine urgently needs funding after massive Russian attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

"Ukraine needs funding now to continue to fight for freedom," U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said in a social media post on Dec. 29, following a massive wave of Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities.

Russia launched 158 drones and missiles during the attack, of which Ukraine downed 114. At least a dozen people have been killed, and over 75 have been injured in cities across Ukraine.

Congress has been unable to pass a $61 billion funding package for Ukraine amid months of infighting, leading to huge uncertainty over Ukraine's ability to finance its defense in 2024.

"This is what Ukrainians see on their phones this morning: and as a result, millions of men, women, and children are in bomb shelters as Russia fires missiles across the country," Brink captioned an image that showed a phone screenshot of air raid alert notifications.

"More despicable attacks by Russia across Ukraine this morning," British Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Harris reacted on X.

"There are reports that a maternity hospital, apartment blocks, shopping malls, and train stations have been hit - in this holiday season. Attacking civilian infrastructure is a war crime," Harris said.

"Russian terrorists continue massive shelling of Ukrainian cities," Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics posted on X.

"Ukraine must get all the military and financial assistance now, this is the only way to stop the war and attacks against civilian targets," Rinkevics said.

"Today, millions of Ukrainians awoke to the loud sound of explosions," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba posted on social media.

"I wish those sounds of explosions in Ukraine could be heard all around the world. In all major capitals, headquarters, and parliaments, which are currently debating further support for Ukraine."

"Our only collective response can and must be continued, robust, and long-term military and financial assistance to Ukraine. Only greater firepower can silence Russian terror," Kuleba said.