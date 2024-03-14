Skip to content
News Feed, Russian attack, Ukraine, Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, War
Governor: Russian attack injures 5 in Nikopol, including a child

by Kateryna Denisova March 14, 2024 3:30 PM 1 min read
Aftermath of the Russian attack on an apartment building in Sumy overnight on March 13, 2024. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the city of Nikipol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on March 14 injuring five people, including a child, the region's governor Serhiy Lysak reported.

Nikopol in southeastern Ukraine and nearby settlements are regular targets of Russian attacks due to their proximity to Russian positions.

A 73-year-old woman was hospitalized with moderate injuries.  A seven-year-old boy, a 43-year-old man and two women, both 74, will be treated at home, the governor said.

Several high-rise buildings and urban infrastructure were damaged as a result of the morning attack.

Russia attacked Nikopol district with drones and shelled settlements with artillery on March 13, according to local authorities. No casualties were reported.

The day before, a Russian missile strike against a nine-story building in Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast killed five people and wounded 50, Lysak said. A total of 17 residents are in hospital, including seven children.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
