Governor: Russian attack injures 5 in Nikopol, including a child

Russian forces attacked the city of Nikipol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on March 14 injuring five people, including a child, the region's governor Serhiy Lysak reported.

Nikopol in southeastern Ukraine and nearby settlements are regular targets of Russian attacks due to their proximity to Russian positions.

A 73-year-old woman was hospitalized with moderate injuries. A seven-year-old boy, a 43-year-old man and two women, both 74, will be treated at home, the governor said.

Several high-rise buildings and urban infrastructure were damaged as a result of the morning attack.

Russia attacked Nikopol district with drones and shelled settlements with artillery on March 13, according to local authorities. No casualties were reported.

The day before, a Russian missile strike against a nine-story building in Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast killed five people and wounded 50, Lysak said. A total of 17 residents are in hospital, including seven children.