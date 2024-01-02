DTEK says power fully restored in Kyiv following Russian mass attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Power has been fully restored in Kyiv as of 4:20 p.m., following Russia’s Jan. 2 large-scale attack, Ukrainian private energy company DTEK reported.

Russia launched at least 99 missiles on the morning of Jan. 2, targeting Kyiv, the surrounding region, and Kharkiv. The attack killed five people and injured 129, including children, as of 6 p.m.

Ukrainian critical infrastructure and industrial, civilian, and military facilities came under attack.

Earlier in the day, the Energy Ministry reported that in Kyiv, the Russian attack left almost 260,000 consumers without power.

"Energy workers restored power for Sviatoshynskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Obolonskyi, and Podilskyi districts of Kyiv," DTEK wrote on Telegram.