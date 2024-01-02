Skip to content
DTEK says power fully restored in Kyiv following Russian mass attack

by Daria Shulzhenko January 2, 2024 7:02 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian mass missile attack on Kharkiv on Jan. 2, 2024. (Ukraine's National Police/Telegram)
Power has been fully restored in Kyiv as of 4:20 p.m., following Russia’s Jan. 2 large-scale attack, Ukrainian private energy company DTEK reported.

Russia launched at least 99 missiles on the morning of Jan. 2, targeting Kyiv, the surrounding region, and Kharkiv. The attack killed five people and injured 129, including children, as of 6 p.m.

Ukrainian critical infrastructure and industrial, civilian, and military facilities came under attack.  

Earlier in the day, the Energy Ministry reported that in Kyiv, the Russian attack left almost 260,000 consumers without power.

"Energy workers restored power for Sviatoshynskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Obolonskyi, and Podilskyi districts of Kyiv," DTEK wrote on Telegram.

Zaluzhnyi says Ukraine downed record number of Kinzhal missiles on Jan. 2
The Air Force intercepted all 10 Kinzhals Russia launched on Jan. 2, using the U.S.-designed Patriot air defense systems.
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Daria Shulzhenko
Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked four communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Jan. 1, firing 12 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
