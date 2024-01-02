Air Force: Ukraine downs 72 missiles in Russian morning attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down 59 Kh-101/555/55 cruise missiles, three Kalibr cruise missiles, and all of the 10 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles launched by Russia in the massive strikes on the morning of Jan. 2, the Air Force reported.

Russian forces launched at least 99 missiles of various types, preceded by a wave of Shahed "kamikaze" drones. Moscow used a similar strategy during a mass attack on Dec. 29, the Air Force noted.

The missiles targeted Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, and Kharkiv, killing at least four people and injuring at least 92, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported.

In the first attack wave at night, Russia launched 35 Shahed drones from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea and the Primorsko-Akhtarsk district in Russia's Krasnodar Krai. All of the drones were destroyed, the Air Force said.

At 6 a.m. local time, 16 Tu-95MS bomber planes launched at least 70 Kh-101/555/55 cruise missiles, the Air Force reported.

Starting at 7:30 a.m., 10 Kinzhal missiles were reportedly launched from MiG-31K aircraft.

Russia also reportedly attacked from the Black Sea with three Kalibr cruise missiles and from the northern direction with 12 ballistic missiles, possibly of Iskander-M, S-300, or S-400 models.

Russian forces also launched four anti-radar Kh-31P missiles from Su-35 aircraft, the Air Force reported.

Critical infrastructure, and industrial, civilian, and military facilities came under attack, according to the Air Force. Around 260,000 Kyiv residents were left without electricity, the Energy Ministry said.