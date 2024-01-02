Skip to content
Update: 5 killed, 129 injured in Russia's large-scale attack against Ukraine

by Daria Shulzhenko January 2, 2024 5:05 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian firefighters attempt to extinguish a fire after a missile strike in Kyiv on Jan. 2, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

Russia's Jan. 2 large-scale attack against Ukraine killed five and injured 129 people as of 6 p.m.,  the State Emergency Service reported.

Among the injured are children, according to the previous reports.

Russia launched at least 99 missiles of various types against Ukraine on the morning of Jan. 2, targeting Kyiv, the surrounding region, and Kharkiv. The missile attack was preceded by a wave of Shahed "kamikaze" drones.

Ukrainian critical infrastructure and industrial, civilian, and military facilities came under attack.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that a total of 72 Russian missiles were shot down over Ukraine, including 59 Kh-101/555/55 cruise missiles, three Kalibr cruise missiles, and all of the 10 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles.

Earlier in the day, the Air Force also reported that all of the 35 Shahed drones had been downed.

Author: Daria Shulzhenko
4:29 AM

Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked four communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Jan. 1, firing 12 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
