Update: Death toll of Russia's April 29 strike on Odesa rises to 6

The death toll of a Russian missile attack against Odesa on April 29 has risen to six as an injured man died in the hospital, Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov said on May 1.

Russia launched a cluster munition-armed Iskander missile against Odesa late on April 29, injuring around 30 people.

"This (cluster munition) is an indiscriminate weapon, the use of which can lead to significant casualties among the civilian population," Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin said on April 30.

"The investigators have a reason to believe that the decision to use such a weapon was taken by the Russian military officers deliberately to kill as many Ukrainian civilians as possible."

Odesa Oblast and other southern regions of Ukraine are regular targets of Russian missile and drone attacks.

Russian forces launched three Iskander-M ballistic missiles against the southern port city also overnight on April 30-May 1, killing three people and injuring three others.