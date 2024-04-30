Russian missile attack on Odesa kills 3, injures 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces attacked the southern port city of Odesa with ballistic missiles the night of April 30, killing three people and wounding three others, regional Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

The attack damaged civilian infrastructure, Kiper said.

Three civilians were killed and three others were injured in the missile strike. No details were released regarding the identities of the victims. The injured are receiving medical treatment, Kiper said.

The Air Force announced a series of air raid alerts in Odesa the night of April 30. The attack came just a day after a Russian missile attack on April 29 killed at least five people and injured 30 others.

Russia has intensified attacks against Ukrainian residential areas and civilian infrastructure in spring 2024, aiming to maximize damage before Kyiv bolsters its air defense and ammunition stocks with Western military aid.