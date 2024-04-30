Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Odesa, Odesa Oblast, Missile attack
Russian missile attack on Odesa kills 3, injures 3

by Abbey Fenbert May 1, 2024 1:33 AM 1 min read
Firefighters putting out a fire in Odesa after a Russian missile strike on April 29, 2024. Photos for illustrative purposes. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces attacked the southern port city of Odesa with ballistic missiles the night of April 30, killing three people and wounding three others, regional Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

The attack damaged civilian infrastructure, Kiper said.

Three civilians were killed and three others were injured in the missile strike. No details were released regarding the identities of the victims. The injured are receiving medical treatment, Kiper said.

The Air Force announced a series of air raid alerts in Odesa the night of April 30. The attack came just a day after a Russian missile attack on April 29 killed at least five people and injured 30 others.

Russia has intensified attacks against Ukrainian residential areas and civilian infrastructure in spring 2024, aiming to maximize damage before Kyiv bolsters its air defense and ammunition stocks with Western military aid.

Ukraine allocates funds for 300,000 drones.

Ukraine has allocated a further Hr 15.5 billion ($391 million) to purchasing drones for the country's armed forces, enough to buy 300,000, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on April 30.
