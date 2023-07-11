Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Update: 5 injured in Russian strikes on Kherson

by Dinara Khalilova July 11, 2023 4:26 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

As of around 3:30 p.m. local time, five people are known to have been injured in Russian attacks against Kherson on July 11, according to the regional governor.

This number includes an eight-year-old girl who was in the yard of her house when Russia targeted the city, Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Russian strikes on Kherson also wounded two men and a woman aged between 52 and 68, reads the report. According to Prokudin, Russian July 11 attacks hit the local humanitarian headquarters and at least five residential buildings in the city.

Another man was injured in the village of Kindiika near Kherson, the official added. All the victims have been hospitalized.

Earlier the same day, the oblast governor reported that Russian forces had struck the village of Sofiivka in the Stanislav community, killing one woman and injuring a man.

Kherson and other regional settlements on the Dnipro River's west bank, have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since Ukrainian forces liberated them in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Military intelligence: Russian officer responsible for strikes against civilians killed in Russia
Stanislav Rzhytskyi, a Russian Navy officer responsible for strikes against Ukrainian civilians, has been shot dead in Krasnodar, Russia on July 10, the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) reported on July 11.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Dinara Khalilova
