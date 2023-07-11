Update: 5 injured in Russian strikes on Kherson

This audio is created with AI assistance

As of around 3:30 p.m. local time, five people are known to have been injured in Russian attacks against Kherson on July 11, according to the regional governor.

This number includes an eight-year-old girl who was in the yard of her house when Russia targeted the city, Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Russian strikes on Kherson also wounded two men and a woman aged between 52 and 68, reads the report. According to Prokudin, Russian July 11 attacks hit the local humanitarian headquarters and at least five residential buildings in the city.

Another man was injured in the village of Kindiika near Kherson, the official added. All the victims have been hospitalized.

Earlier the same day, the oblast governor reported that Russian forces had struck the village of Sofiivka in the Stanislav community, killing one woman and injuring a man.



Kherson and other regional settlements on the Dnipro River's west bank, have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since Ukrainian forces liberated them in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.