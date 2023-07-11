Russian attacks kill 1, injure 3 in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have launched strikes against Kherson Oblast, killing one person and injuring at least three more, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on July 11.

According to the governor, Russian attacks targeted the city of Kherson, hitting the local humanitarian headquarters and at least five residential buildings.

Two people were injured during the attack, one is in severe condition, Prokudin informed on Telegram.

Russian forces also attacked the village of Sofiivka in the Stanislav community with Grad rocket launchers, killing one woman and injuring a man, the governor said.

On the morning of July 11, Prokudin reported that three people were injured in Russian strikes against Kherson Oblast over the past day.