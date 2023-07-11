Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Military intelligence: Russian officer responsible for strikes against civilians killed in Russia

by Martin Fornusek July 11, 2023 1:58 PM 2 min read
Captain 2nd rank Stanislav Rzhytskyi, a Russian Navy officer who has commanded a submarine responsible for strikes against Ukraine. (Source: Main Directorate of Intelligence/Telegram)
Stanislav Rzhytskyi, a Russian Navy officer responsible for strikes against Ukrainian civilians, has been shot dead in Krasnodar, Russia on July 10, the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) reported on July 11.

According to the HUR, the 42-year-old Captain 2nd rank was killed around 6 a.m. while jogging in the city's park. An unidentified attacker shot at him seven times from a Makarov pistol, killing him on the spot, according to the intelligence report.

Due to heavy rain, there were no witnesses in the area and the identity of the shooter is unknown, HUR noted.

Ukrainian intelligence has thus confirmed earlier reports by Russian media from July 10.

According to Russian sources, the navy officer, who was also the deputy head of the city's mobilization department, was ambushed by somebody who knew Rzhytskyi's route well. He was shot four to five times in the back and chest, dying on the spot, Russian media reported.

Ukrainian media noted that Rzhytskyi commanded the "Krasnodar" submarine that launched Kalibr missiles against Vinnytsia on July 14, 2022, killing 27 civilians, including three children.

The officer previously commanded the "Alrosa" submarine. After it was sent for modernization, Rzhytskyi was appointed the commander of Krasnodar, the HUR said.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
