Update: 17 killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll of the Russian May 3 mass shelling across Kherson Oblast and the regional capital reached 17 people as of 6:30 p.m. local time, according to Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

According to Lubinets, 26 people were injured.

However, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, reported that 45 people were injured, including two children.

Around 6 p.m. local time, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported the shelling was ongoing.

Earlier in the day, the Prosecutor General's Office said Russian troops shelled some civilian infrastructure in Kherson, killing 12 people there.

Ukraine’s Internal Affairs Ministry reported that Russian forces shelled a supermarket in the regional capital at around 11 a.m. According to the ministry, the victims include both supermarket employees and customers.

The aftermath of the Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast on May 3. (Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets/Telegram)

The city of Kherson and surrounding settlements have been under consistent Russian artillery fire since they were liberated in November, with Russian forces retreating to the east bank of the Dnipro River.

Kherson authorities are preparing to evacuate residents if the region comes under even more intense shelling.