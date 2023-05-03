Russian forces attack Kherson Oblast, killing 3, injuring 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled a supermarket in Kherson at 11:00 a.m. local time, killing three people and injuring five others, the Internal Affairs Ministry reported on May 3.

According to the Internal Affairs Ministry, the victims include both supermarket employees and customers.

The city of Kherson and surrounding settlements have been under consistent Russian artillery fire since they were liberated in November, with Russian forces retreating to the east bank of the Dnipro River.

Kherson authorities are preparing to evacuate residents if the region comes under even more intense shelling.