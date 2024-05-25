At least 14 injured in second Kharkiv attack, hours after deadly strike

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: The article was updated at 9:08 p.m. local time after officials released further information on the number of killed and wounded in both strikes.

Mere hours after at least four were killed and 38 injured during a deadly strike on a hypermarket in Kharkiv, another strike on the city's center injured at least 14, according to a Telegram post by Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov on May 25.

The strike hit an a dense residential area, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said in a Telegram post.

Among the injured was a 13-year-old boy who was hospitalized, Syniehubov reported on Telegram.

Information about the number of wounded and extent of the damage was still being determined, Terekhov said.

The first strike on May 25 hit a building materials hypermarket in the city. In a post on Telegram, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said two Russian guided bombs had hit the hypermarket, killing two and causing a fire covering 15,000 square meters.

Russia launched a new offensive on May 10 in northern Kharkiv Oblast with a reported 30,000 troops.

Russian forces regularly conduct ground shelling and aerial attacks against population centers in Kharkiv Oblast. Local Ukrainian authorities have also reported instances of civilian executions at the hands of Russian troops.