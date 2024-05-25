Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attack, Civilian casualties
Edit post

At least 14 injured in second Kharkiv attack, hours after deadly strike

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 25, 2024 8:08 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of the May 25 strike in Kharkiv's city center (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Editor's Note: The article was updated at 9:08 p.m. local time after officials released further information on the number of killed and wounded in both strikes.

Mere hours after at least four were killed and 38 injured during a deadly strike on a hypermarket in Kharkiv, another strike on the city's center injured at least 14, according to a Telegram post by Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov on May 25.

The strike hit an a dense residential area, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said in a Telegram post.

Among the injured was a 13-year-old boy who was hospitalized, Syniehubov reported on Telegram.

Information about the number of wounded and extent of the damage was still being determined, Terekhov said.

The first strike on May 25 hit a building materials hypermarket in the city. In a post on Telegram, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said two Russian guided bombs had hit the hypermarket, killing two and causing a fire covering 15,000 square meters.

Russia launched a new offensive on May 10 in northern Kharkiv Oblast with a reported 30,000 troops.

Russian forces regularly conduct ground shelling and aerial attacks against population centers in Kharkiv Oblast. Local Ukrainian authorities have also reported instances of civilian executions at the hands of Russian troops.

At least 2 killed, 33 injured in Russian strike on Kharkiv hypermarket
According to a post on social media from President Volodymyr Zelensky, more than 200 people may have been inside the hypermarket at the time of the attack.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.