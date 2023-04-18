Update: 1 killed, 9 injured in Russian shelling of Kherson

This audio is created with AI assistance

Nine people were injured and one person was killed during the Russian shelling of the area around Kherson's central market, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote in an update on April 18.

The shelling also caused property damage to the market, shattering glass in the main pavilion and stalls.

Andriy Yermak, head of the president's office, reported initially at 10:27 a.m. local time that the attack had injured six people.

The aftermath of Russian shelling at the central market in Kherson on April 18, 2023. (Photo: Governor Oleksandr Prokudin / Telegram) The aftermath of Russian shelling at the central market in Kherson on April 18, 2023. (Photo: Governor Oleksandr Prokudin / Telegram) The aftermath of Russian shelling at the central market in Kherson on April 18, 2023. (Photo: Governor Oleksandr Prokudin / Telegram)

Russian forces have been heavily shelling the liberated parts of Kherson Oblast since withdrawing from the west bank of the Dnipro River in the area in November 2022.

On April 16, Russian forces shelled Kherson Oblast 46 times, firing 170 shells from heavy artillery, drones, and air forces.

Residential areas in Kherson were targeted three times, according to the Kherson Oblast military administration. No casualties were reported.