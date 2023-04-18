Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Update: 1 killed, 6 injured in Russian shelling of Kherson

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 18, 2023 12:15 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

One person has been reported killed in addition to the six injured after Russian forces shelled the area around Kherson's central market, Suspilne wrote on April 18, citing a local paramedic.

The shelling also caused glass in the main pavilion and stalls to break, according to Suspilne.

Andriy Yermak, head of the president's office, originally reported at 10:27 a.m. local time that six people had been injured by the attack.

Russian forces have been heavily shelling the liberated parts of Kherson Oblast since withdrawing from the west bank of the Dnipro River in the area in November 2022.

On April 16, Russian forces shelled Kherson Oblast 46 times, firing 170 shells from heavy artillery, drones, and air forces.

Residential areas in Kherson were targeted three times, according to the Kherson Oblast military administration. No casualties were reported.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
