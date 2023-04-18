Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian forces shell Kherson, injuring at least 6 people

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 18, 2023 11:02 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have shelled the area around the central market of Kherson, presidential office head Andriy Yermak reported on April 18.

At least six people have been injured as of 10:27 a.m. local time, according to Yermak, with this number potentially rising in the near future.

Russian forces have been heavily shelling the liberated parts of Kherson Oblast since withdrawing from the west bank of the Dnipro River in the area in November 2022.

On April 16, Russian forces shelled Kherson Oblast 46 times, firing 170 shells from heavy artillery, drones, and air forces.

Residential areas in Kherson were targeted three times, according to the Kherson Oblast military administration. No casualties were reported.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
