Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

EU leader promises to take on companies that help Russia violate sanctions

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 21, 2023 12:38 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The EU's new package of sanctions against Russia will target more than 90 companies that help Moscow evade sanctions,  European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a May 20 interview with German publication ZDF.

These companies are based all over the world, with about eight being registered in China, Von der Leyen said, adding that the EU has firm proof that they transport sanctioned goods from EU countries to Russia through middleman states.

She seemed to evade a direct answer when asked if sanctions are being violated through India.

To crack down on evasion, the European Commission has proposed a tool to limit trade with third countries found to be going around trade restrictions.

However, Reuters reported on May 16 that the latest draft of the sanctions package would make it more difficult than originally proposed to punish third countries for violating restrictions.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.