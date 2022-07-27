Zelensky speaks with Trudeau, emphasizes importance of sanctions
July 17, 2022 8:39 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 17 that he spoke with Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Zelensky reiterated that the international position on sanctions must be principled, in light of Canada waving its sanctions against Russia to return Nord Stream 1 turbines to Germany, after which they’d be sent to Russia. The turbines of the gas pipeline were being repaired in Canada.