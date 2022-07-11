Zelensky says Canada's transfer to Germany of turbine for Nord Stream 1 dangerous precedent
July 11, 2022 11:25 pm
“Now there is no doubt that Russia will try not only to limit as much as possible, but also to completely stop the supply of gas to Europe at the most urgent moment. Because every concession in such conditions is perceived by the Russian leadership as an incentive for further, stronger pressure,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.