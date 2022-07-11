Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalZelensky says Canada's transfer to Germany of turbine for Nord Stream 1 dangerous precedent

This item is part of our running news digest

July 11, 2022 11:25 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
“Now there is no doubt that Russia will try not only to limit as much as possible, but also to completely stop the supply of gas to Europe at the most urgent moment. Because every concession in such conditions is perceived by the Russian leadership as an incentive for further, stronger pressure,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

