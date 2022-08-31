Zelensky calls on EU to ban Russian state media
August 31, 2022 6:54 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky made the remark by video during the Forum 2000 in Prague. "Not a single Russian propaganda monger should stay on the territory of the EU. Not a single Russian state TV channel should be allowed to keep working on the territory of the EU," Zelensky said.
