externalZelensky calls on EU to ban Russian state media

August 31, 2022 6:54 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky made the remark by video during the Forum 2000 in Prague. "Not a single Russian propaganda monger should stay on the territory of the EU. Not a single Russian state TV channel should be allowed to keep working on the territory of the EU," Zelensky said.

