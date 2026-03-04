KI logo
Russia

Russia's nuclear giant controls massive weapons production ecosystem ignored by sanctions, report finds

by Abbey Fenbert
Russia's nuclear giant controls massive weapons production ecosystem ignored by sanctions, report finds
Illustrative purposes: Rosatom logo seen on in Russian St. Petersburg in 2022. (Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear corporation, operates 21 entities that are directly involved in weapons production — but face no EU sanctions, according to a report published March 4 by the Kyiv-based think tank DiXi Group.

The organization released the report on the fourth anniversary of Russia's occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the largest nuclear plant in Europe. Rosatom became the plant's operator after the occupation, transforming the site from a functioning energy facility to a prison-like fortress on the front lines and high-stakes bargaining chip in ongoing peace talks.

Rosatom also oversees an ecosystem of subsidiaries and affiliates that support Russia's military-industrial complex, including 21 separate entities that are not subject to EU sanctions, DiXi Group reported. These organizations produce drone components and dual-use equipment while developing Russia's nuclear weapons arsenal.

Among them are companies like Innovation Hub LLC, a development institute within Rosatom that supported an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) project aimed at developing and localizing the production of components for Russian drone manufacturers.

Another is the Mayak Production Association, a part of Rosatom's nuclear weapons complex, which engages in strategic nuclear production activities, including procuring Russia's "Stupor" Anti-Drone Systems.

None of the entities compiled in DiXi Group's report are subject to EU sanctions.

The U.S. has targeted individuals and affiliates of Rosatom in previous rounds of sanctions. Still, Rosatom as a parent corporation has not been targeted with full blocking sanctions by any G7 country or the EU, allowing the nuclear giant to grow despite individual sanctions measures.

Ukraine is the only country to impose a comprehensive raft of sanctions against Rosatom.

Since returning to office in January 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump has not enacted any additional measures against Rosatom. The U.S., U.K., and EU all continue to import Russian nuclear fuel or uranium.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Ukraine's international partners to take harsher action against the Russian nuclear sector.

"Europeans have done a lot. But they haven't yet sanctioned Russian nuclear energy, Rosatom, the persons and their relatives, their children, who live off their money in Europe, in the United States, who pay with these profits for their education at European universities, who own real estate in the United States," he said in a social media post on Feb. 16.

Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

