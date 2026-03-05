KI logo
Slovakia's Prime Minister claims he has secret satellite imagery showing Druzhba pipeline not damaged

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico talks to the media in the Slovak Permanent Representation on January 9, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on March 4 claimed he has satellite imagery proving that the Druzhba oil pipeline, which previously transited Russian oil, is not damaged.

"With the exception of one small storage tank, the main route of the Druzhba oil pipeline is not damaged. So President (Volodymyr) Zelensky is demonstrably lying," Fico claimed, according to the Slovakian outlet Aktuality.

"He thought that this would be how he would blackmail Slovakia and Hungary, although I don't know what he wants to achieve from us," Fico said.

The pipeline runs through Ukraine, previously transiting Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia, even as Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine raged on for nearly four years before the pipeline went offline.

The oil route went offline in January after Kyiv said it was damaged in a Russian attack in western Ukraine.

Fico on Feb. 27 claimed that Slovak intelligence "confirms that the pipeline is not damaged and nothing prevents the transit of oil."

Slovakia has said that it will cut emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine in response to halted oil deliveries, prompting criticism from Kyiv.

"Ukraine purchases the electricity and does not receive it for free. So the Fico government will simply deprive Slovak companies of earnings, while Ukraine will receive this electricity from other sources," Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi told the Kyiv Independent.

Hungary and Slovakia have also halted diesel exports to Ukraine in response.

Authorities in Slovakia and Hungary are widely seen as the most Kremlin-friendly governments in the EU.

As the EU aims to move away from Russian oil, Slovakian and Hungarian officials have opposed the measure.

Meanwhile, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on March 4.

Szijjarto secured the release of two Ukrainian prisoners of war who supposedly also hold Hungarian citizenship.

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

