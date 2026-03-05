91 Ukrainians face deportation after Poland's nationwide police raid

A nationwide law enforcement operation in Poland, "primarily aimed at verifying the legality of foreigners' stay," has resulted in the initiation of return proceedings against 91 Ukrainians, Ukraine's Embassy in Poland confirmed on March 5.

The Ukrainian citizens are among the 147 foreigners wanted by Polish law enforcement who were detained during the raid carried out on March 2 and 3. Fourteen Georgians, eight Belarusians, three Moldovans, and two Russians were also among the detainees, the Polish Police said.

"Officers also detained seven individuals wanted under European Arrest Warrants and Interpol Red Notices," the police said.

Polish authorities periodically carry out such operations, with over 500 foreigners detained last year. Ukrainians represent the largest foreign national group in Poland, including close to 1 million refugees who fled Russia's all-out invasion in 2022.

The latest raid, carried out by the police and the Polish Border Guard, targeted nearly 2,000 individuals, including both Polish citizens and foreigners.

According to the authorities, 140 foreign nationals were found to be residing in Poland illegally, while others were wanted for serious crimes.

The latter category included a Belarusian woman suspected of taking part in a financial and data fraud scheme.

The Ukrainian Embassy stressed that the initiation of return proceedings does not mean an immediate deportation, but a start of a process that can take weeks or months and can be appealed.

The status of Ukrainian refugees has become a topic of political debate in Poland. Legislation signed by President Karol Nawrocki in February ended a separate legal framework for Ukrainian refugees, incorporating support measures into a general Law on the Protection of Foreigners.