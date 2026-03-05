KI logo
Europe

91 Ukrainians face deportation after Poland's nationwide police raid

by Martin Fornusek
A Polish Police and Border Guard officers escorting a handcuffed person in a photo published on March 4, 2026. (Polish Police)

A nationwide law enforcement operation in Poland, "primarily aimed at verifying the legality of foreigners' stay," has resulted in the initiation of return proceedings against 91 Ukrainians, Ukraine's Embassy in Poland confirmed on March 5.

The Ukrainian citizens are among the 147 foreigners wanted by Polish law enforcement who were detained during the raid carried out on March 2 and 3. Fourteen Georgians, eight Belarusians, three Moldovans, and two Russians were also among the detainees, the Polish Police said.

"Officers also detained seven individuals wanted under European Arrest Warrants and Interpol Red Notices," the police said.

Polish authorities periodically carry out such operations, with over 500 foreigners detained last year. Ukrainians represent the largest foreign national group in Poland, including close to 1 million refugees who fled Russia's all-out invasion in 2022.

The latest raid, carried out by the police and the Polish Border Guard, targeted nearly 2,000 individuals, including both Polish citizens and foreigners.

According to the authorities, 140 foreign nationals were found to be residing in Poland illegally, while others were wanted for serious crimes.

The latter category included a Belarusian woman suspected of taking part in a financial and data fraud scheme.

The Ukrainian Embassy stressed that the initiation of return proceedings does not mean an immediate deportation, but a start of a process that can take weeks or months and can be appealed.

The status of Ukrainian refugees has become a topic of political debate in Poland. Legislation signed by President Karol Nawrocki in February ended a separate legal framework for Ukrainian refugees, incorporating support measures into a general Law on the Protection of Foreigners.

UkraineLawEastern Europe
Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

