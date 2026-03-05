KI logo
War

Iranian drones hit airport in Azerbaijan as Middle East war escalates

2 min read
Avatar
by Asami Terajima
Iranian drones hit airport in Azerbaijan as Middle East war escalates
A photo capturing the national flag of Azerbaijan. (Richard Sharrocks via Getty Images)

Drone attacks from Iranian territory damaged an airport located about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from Iran and injured two civilians as the war in the Middle East escalates, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on March 5.

One drone hit the terminal building at Nakhchivan International Airport, while another landed near a school in Shakarabad, a village near the airport, at around midday local time, the ministry said.

"This attack against the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan constitutes a violation of the norms and principles of international law and serves to increase tensions in the region," the Azerbaijani ministry said in its statement released on its website, condemning the attack.

Azerbaijan said it demands that Iran provide "a clear explanation" regarding the drone strikes, conduct an investigation "within the shortest possible timeframe," and ensure that such attacks do not happen again.

Become a member – go ad‑free

The foreign ministry said it had summoned Iran's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilou, following the attacks.

The widening of the Iranian war comes less than a week after Israel and the United States launched an attack against Iran on Feb. 28, with U.S. President Donald Trump confirming American involvement.

Iran then launched retaliatory strikes, including on U.S. military bases in the Middle East.

As death tolls rise in the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, neighboring countries have remained on alert to prevent it from spilling into their territory.

Become a member – go ad‑free

"The Azerbaijani side reserves the right to take appropriate response measures," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in its statement.

read also

Ukraine’s experience priceless as Iran war sees long-range strike drones go global
The Trump administration’s move to launch a large-scale strike operation in Iran has seen state-on-state war return to the Middle East with a vengeance. Hours after the first U.S. and Israeli strikes began hitting the country on Feb. 28, Tehran — despite its leadership being decapitated on the first day of the fighting — retaliated with large-scale missile and drone attacks across the region, with a focus on U.S. military bases and embassies. On top of its arsenal of ballistic missiles, Iran’s
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
AzerbaijanIranDrone attack
Avatar
Asami Terajima

Reporter

Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military issues, front-line developments, and politics. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, March 5
Thursday, March 5
Show More

Editors' Picks