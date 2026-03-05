Iranian drones hit airport in Azerbaijan as Middle East war escalates

Drone attacks from Iranian territory damaged an airport located about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from Iran and injured two civilians as the war in the Middle East escalates, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on March 5.

One drone hit the terminal building at Nakhchivan International Airport, while another landed near a school in Shakarabad, a village near the airport, at around midday local time, the ministry said.

"This attack against the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan constitutes a violation of the norms and principles of international law and serves to increase tensions in the region," the Azerbaijani ministry said in its statement released on its website, condemning the attack.

Azerbaijan said it demands that Iran provide "a clear explanation" regarding the drone strikes, conduct an investigation "within the shortest possible timeframe," and ensure that such attacks do not happen again.

The foreign ministry said it had summoned Iran's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilou, following the attacks.

The widening of the Iranian war comes less than a week after Israel and the United States launched an attack against Iran on Feb. 28, with U.S. President Donald Trump confirming American involvement.

Iran then launched retaliatory strikes, including on U.S. military bases in the Middle East.

As death tolls rise in the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, neighboring countries have remained on alert to prevent it from spilling into their territory.

"The Azerbaijani side reserves the right to take appropriate response measures," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in its statement.