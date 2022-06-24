WP: White House briefs TikTok influencers about Russia's war in Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
March 13, 2022 4:28 pm
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki gave key information about Russia's invasion of Ukraine to 30 TikTok stars on March 10, according to the Washington Post. "The White House has been closely watching TikTok’s rise as a dominant news source, leading to its decision to approach a select group of the platform’s most influential names," the publication writes.